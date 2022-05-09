Soros Plant to Co-Chair the Disinformation Board – Sure, Why Not

George Soros is banned from Hungary, Poland, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia, and Philipines. Israel doesn’t want him, and the UK and Thailand aren’t crazy about him. Undoubtedly, Soros doesn’t care since he has the United States to destroy. That would be the accomplishment of his life. His apparatchiks are in the White House and Biden now has one on the Disinformation Board to shut down free speech in America. That’s a fact.

THE SOROS DISINFORMATION CO-CHAIR

Joe Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board will have a buffoonish child named Nina Jankowicz as the executive director. As if that isn’t enough of a mockery of our institutions and our system of justice, Biden’s people also appointed Soros-operative Jennifer Daskal as co-chair.

NewsBusters showed that she has three deep ties to George Soros:

Daskal previously served as an Open Society Institute fellow “working on issues related to privacy and law enforcement access to data across borders.” Daskal worked as senior counterterrorism counsel for the anti-Semitic Human Rights Watch. HRW received at least $32,106,746 from Soros between 2000 and 2014 alone. Infowars added that Human Rights Watch recently condemned Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter over his aim to make the social media platform a haven for free speech. Daskal was also a founding editor of the Just Security blog. Soros’ Open Society Foundations gave $675,000 to Just Security between 2017 and 2019.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this is a free speech hit squad. The radical leftists are out in the open now and still no real reaction from Americans. This board is meant to harm Republicans prior to the election, but it has the weight of the Department of Homeland Security behind it for enforcement purposes.

Daskal’s name was revealed by DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Here’s the Disinforming Executive Director Nina:

Nina Jankowicz was asked to explain the Hunter Biden / Burisma situation. No surprise where this conversation ended up. pic.twitter.com/uSPOqWSDPo — Maze (@mazemoore) May 9, 2022

Related