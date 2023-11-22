CO State Court Finds Trump “Engaged in Insurrection,” Supreme Court to Hear the Case

The Colorado State Court found that Trump engaged in an “insurrection,” and as a result, the State Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case to remove him from the 2024 ballot.

The Court agreed to hear appeals based on a judge’s verdict in the petition to keep former President Donald Trump off the state ballot in 2024.

Both Trump and Colorado far-left voters filed appeals. The far-lefters claim he is unable to serve in office. Trump disputed the state judges’ judgment that he engaged in insurrection.

This just shows you how far gone our ‘Democrats’ and Never Trumpers are. There was no insurrection. Most of the people were walking around calmly, and there were no serious weapons. There’s no evidence of an insurrection.

The Democrat left has turned into a Gestapo. They’re scary.

Last week, far-left state judge Sarah Wallace dismissed a legal challenge from a group of far-left Colorado voters represented by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. The acronym for that is CREW, and it’s been funded by George Soros. It’s anything but nonpartisan, as they claim.

Wallace found for Trump on the issue of staying on the ballot, but she indicated he was guilty of an insurrection. In her opinion, she claimed he “engaged in insurrection.” She denied the petition to remove him from the ballot because that part of the Constitution does not apply to presidents.

“In her ruling Friday, Wallace found that Trump “engaged in insurrection” but said the Constitution’s ban on insurrectionists’ holding office did not apply to Trump because the clause in question explicitly lists all federal elected positions except the presidency,” wrote NBC News.

Sean Grimsley, who represents CREW and some far-left voters, said that he looks forward to presenting arguments on the one legal question at issue – that Donald Trump is an “insurrectionist” and “must be disqualified” based on the 14th amendment, NBC News reports.

Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, said the judge had “overstepped.” He said she “went out of her way to wrongly criticize the President. We’ve asked the Colorado Supreme Court to strike her wrong-headed speculation because it goes far beyond her jurisdiction.”

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are scheduled for Dec. 6 in Denver, a month before Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold must certify ballots for the state’s March 5 primary.

Minnesota and Michigan had similar petitions. Michigan is appealing.

