CO toddler kicked off Southwest in case he might take off his mask

“When we actually got to our flight we were told there was an issue and they had to ask a supervisor to get the captain’s permission for us to board, even though when I had called they said there would be no issues,” Scott said Tuesday.

Scott said both her son’s occupational therapist and pediatrician wrote letters attesting to her son’s condition and making the airline aware that the parents had the necessary coping skills to help her son if he became distressed about wearing the mask.

“They came on to the plane and said we needed to deplane because the captain did not feel comfortable with my son on the plane,” Scott said.

The boy had the mask on at the time.

COSTLY

The family had to pay for a hotel and then spend another $2,000 for another flight. Her son did fine on the flight.

“There is this flood of emotion around how could they do this to my child,” she said. “He was compliant and on his best behavior and doing so well and they don’t know the backstory of what it took to get to this point just to travel.”Southwest issued a wordy response. They appreciate cooperation. They’ll contact the family.

The joke of all this is Southwest packs people into these planes which would appear to be more of a problem.

DON’T WORRY, THEY LOVE YOU

Their mission is all about love and they want you to love them.

The mission of Southwest Airlines is the dedication to the highest quality of customer service delivered with a sense of warmth, friendliness, individual pride, and company spirit .

. The purpose of Southwest Airlines is to connect people to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel .

. The vision of Southwest Airlines is to be the world’s most loved, most efficient, and most profitable airline.

You can tell they are all about love from their taglines: