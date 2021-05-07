CO toddler kicked off Southwest in case he might take off his mask

A Colorado Mom says a Southwest captain booted her two-year-old boy from a flight because of his sensory disorder since he might have problems keeping his mask on. This report comes via 9 News.

The mom alerted the flight crew before the flight that her 3-year-old Orion might have trouble keeping the mask on due to his disorder.

[Three-year-olds aren’t a threat from the disease.]

Caroline Scott said her son was wearing a mask and wasn’t having any issues at the time of the flight, but she had alerted the airline to the possible problem days before, which prompted the pilot to make the decision.

