Soviet Twitter suspended an account that shared Trump statements from his desk









Twitter suspended at least one account that shared Donald Trump’s statements from his website.

We said that would happen. The only surprise is that it took two days.

The argument in favor of the censorship is that a private company can have whatever rules they want. That doesn’t fly considering the reach and power Twitter has. They are literally corrupting our free speech rights and should be broken up. These social media platforms are speech monopolies.

“Twitter suspended an account on Thursday that appeared to be circumventing its ban on former President Donald Trump by posting messages he shared on his own website,” NBC reported.

“On Thursday morning, a Twitter account with the handle ‘@DJTDesk’ appeared on Twitter,” the report continued. “The account’s bio section stated that the handle would be featuring ‘Posts copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS; Originally composed via DonaldJTrump/Desk’.”

Twitter is suspending accounts that post statements from Donald Trump’s own website.@DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT, etc. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2021

Re-tweeting statements like this might get one suspended:

Related