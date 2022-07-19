Colbert 9 Escape Punishment for Invading the Capitol and Harassing GOP Reps

Federal prosecutors will not prosecute members of a production team associated with Stephen Colbert’s late-night comedy show. They were arrested last month on Capitol Hill for unlawful entry. The reason given is that Tim Hysom, the Chief of Staff to Democrat Rep. Auchincloss invited the staffers.

A lot of the January 6th protesters were also invited into the Capitol. They were invited in by the police, and many did nothing except walk around. So, why is this different?

How about prosecuting Hysom?

These staffers ran around harassing GOP representatives.

The production team involved with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a radical leftist activist, were charged with unlawful entry and had a court date set for this week after being arrested by Capitol Police while filming segments for cigar-smoking puppet Triumph the Insult Comic Dog handled by comedian Robert Smigel.

They don’t have to go to court now.

Colbert made a joke out of it at the time.

“How was your weekend?” Colbert joked on his show. “I certainly had an interesting one because some of my staff had a memorable one.”

USCP Statement:

The nine people in the group, referred to as the “Colbert Nine,” were “told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Monday.

“The United States Capitol Police (USCP) has been working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia on the June 16, 2022, Unlawful Entry case that involved a group of nine people associated with The Late Show,” Capitol Police said. “The USCP arrested nine people for Unlawful Entry charges because members of the group had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings and they failed to do so,” the Capitol Police added. “The United States Capitol Police was just informed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case. We respect the decision that office has made.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia also released a statement:

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022, at the Longworth Office Building,” the office said.

“The individuals, who entered the building on two separate occasions, were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the U.S. Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort,” the statement adds. “The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges. The defendants no longer will be required to appear for a scheduled hearing in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on July 20, 2022.”

Not everyone is buying it.

Vernon Jones, Republican candidate for Congress, tweeted, “The ‘Colbert 9’ arrested for unlawful entry at the US Capital got off the hook because they are liberals. Just like Hunter. The law isn’t equally applied. “

