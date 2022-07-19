Biden’s HHS Assistant Wants to “Empower” Kids to Undergo Mutilation

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a transgender, wants to “empower” children by having them go on puberty blockers and receive sex reassignment surgery.

Both are often irreversible and do irreparable harm in many cases. It’s child mutilation. Children aren’t old enough to make those decisions.

In other words, Levine is recommending child abuse and she wants to empower parents who allow it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments