Biden’s HHS Assistant Wants to “Empower” Kids to Undergo Mutilation

Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a transgender, wants to “empower” children by having them go on puberty blockers and receive sex reassignment surgery.

Both are often irreversible and do irreparable harm in many cases. It’s child mutilation. Children aren’t old enough to make those decisions.

In other words, Levine is recommending child abuse and she wants to empower parents who allow it.

Biden Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine: We need to “empower” kids to go on puberty blockers and get sex reassignment surgery. pic.twitter.com/CRPRaFYtzK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2022

Related