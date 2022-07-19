Pulitzer Prize Board Doubles Down on Prizes for Fake Russiagate Reporting

The Pulitzer Prize Board doubled down on the prizes they handed out for the damaging and dishonest reporting on the Russia-Trump collusion case. They responded to inquiries, including from Donald Trump, and concluded they did a fine job handing out prizes.

Donald Trump asked them to review “submissions from The New York Times and The Washington Post on Russian interference in the U.S. election and its connections to the Trump campaign–submissions that jointly won the 2018 National Reporting prize.”

THE DECISION

“These inquiries prompted the Pulitzer Board to commission two independent reviews of the work submitted by those organizations to our National Reporting competition. Both reviews were conducted by individuals with no connection to the institutions whose work was under examination, nor any connection to each other. The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

You can look at the prizes on this link. They won awards for “news” slanted to make Donald Trump and his staff look bad.

People who followed these stories know they were completely tainted. The Pulitzer Prize means nothing.

Maybe the Pulitzer Board should give out new awards for fake reporting. These tainted stories are their crown jewel.

Even as media credibility craters, Pulitzers are doubling down on the awards they gave to propagandists for perpetrating the false, dangerous, and damaging Russia collusion hoax. https://t.co/gJuRpV5b6c — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 18, 2022

