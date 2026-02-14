Germany will ban a leader of the AfD party, Björn Höcke, from speaking publicly in a German city.

As Sentinel reported in July, Germany’s left-wing leaders were considering a speaking ban on the right-wing AfD party, which is gaining popularity. It is coming to pass. German courts are currently deliberating whether leading Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Björn Höcke could be hit with a “speaking ban” during a campaign event in the city of Lindenberg im Allgäu.

They have freedom of speech in Germany, and everyone can say what they want unless they decide to support extreme right-wing positions.

The AfD party is not a Nazi party. They want to close the borders.

In May, the country’s domestic intelligence agency formally classified the AfD as an extremist entity that threatens democracy.

This allows them to hunt for crimes and ban them outright. They are working on it. In the meantime, they are canceling speeches they don’t like.

The German politicians in power are authoritarians and will not let anyone take their power away.

It is evil to ban speech.

In Germany, you have free speech as long as they agree with what you are saying.

They will ban him!

A leader of the party leading in the polls is to be banned from speaking publicly in a German city. Germany is a democracy simulation. The world needs to start boycott the responsible censors & fanatics.

