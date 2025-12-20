Coldplay Kiss-Cam Tawdry Woman Gets a Rehab at The NY Times

This is Rich. The New York Times is promoting a trollop, Kristin Cabot, who was seen at a Coldplay concert, cuddling with her boss, kissing him, and getting caught on the kiss-cam, and then trying to hide her face. Her husband, who is divorcing her, was in the audience, and her boss was married with children.

The NY Post thinks she doesn’t look like marriage material.

They came to her rescue in the New York Times with a puff piece and matching photos.

The Coldplay kiss-cam floozy lady rates a reputation rehabilitation and has been treated unfairly. That is according to the expert at The Old Gray Lady. She is the victim.

They’ve portrayed her with her sad brown eyes, with an adorable dog on her lap. How many women and men have been canceled by these very same people who are now running to protect a woman who is stealing another woman’s husband?

It’s not her fault she boinked her boss.

No one – absolutely no one – told her to boink the boss. She is not a victim. She is a clown and got the response to match it. pic.twitter.com/UJkbYO4ty8 — Sophie (@PepperGii) December 19, 2025

The Times canceled people on the right without a whisper of concern or conscience. But this gal rates.

The first paragraph was a doozy. She realized she hurt. They’re calling her names.

OMG, she realized she hurt people.

Kristin Cabot has come to believe that her silence no longer serves her. It made sense in the beginning, after she appeared on the Jumbotron, aghast, in the arms of her boss at a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025, a moment that caused an international furor. The original TikTok received 100 million views within days. Cabot retreated, trying to make things right with the people who mattered most: her two teenage kids; her employer, the tech company Astronomer; and her second husband, Andrew Cabot, from whom she was separated and negotiating a divorce settlement. In the initial phase, all she could think was: Oh my God, I hurt people. I hurt good people.

She is a homewrecker, a gold digger, a side piece, a punchline.

Five months after the TikTok bomb became the defining disaster of her life, she described in her first interview since the concert what it feels like to be a punchline and a target. In online comments, she has been called a slut, a homewrecker, a gold digger, a side piece — the usual tags for shaming women. Her appearance has been scrutinized, specific body parts evaluated, and found insufficiently pretty. Some of the most famous people in the world — Whoopi Goldberg, Gwyneth Paltrow — and at least one furry green sports mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, have made her humiliation their material.

It wasn’t so much that she hurt people; she was upset she got caught.

She also claimed she feared for her life. The memes were terrifying,

Somehow we’re supposed to believe that Kristin Cabot seriously feared for her life because of Coldplay memes about her guiding her way home into the arms of her boss. Also, tangent but I love the photographs that these types of articles use. Always so stylized and meant to… pic.twitter.com/qP2C7pJVhS — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience (@MishaTurtleX) December 19, 2025

Like Bill Clinton never inhaling, she never did anything with her boss.

…The two of us started the day in the kitchen. Cabot, her hair twisted up in a bun, was nervous, referring to bullet points as she unspooled her tale. But by evening, she was tucked into the couch, her large Bernedoodle, Burt Reynolds, as much in her lap as he could manage to be. She was not in a sexual relationship with her boss, she said. Before that night, they had never even kissed.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay,” she said. “I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them.”

She knew her cuckolded husband of two years, a rich man, was in the stands.

…The seats were on a V.I.P. balcony offering a sweeping view of the stage. Cabot remembers that the setting felt dark and private. She and Byron each had a couple of tequila cocktails, and as the concert went on they began to look like a couple. She made a point of saying that night was the first and only time they kissed. Byron was dancing behind Cabot when she took his hands and wrapped his arms around her.

When Cabot saw her own image, and his, on the Jumbotron, it was like “someone flipped a switch,” she said. “I’ll never be able to explain it in any articulate or intelligent way,” she said. What an instant before felt like “joy, joy, joy” turned to terror. Cabot’s hands flew to her face, and she whirled out of Byron’s arms. Byron ducked.

At that moment, she had two thoughts. First: Andrew Cabot was somewhere in the dark stadium, and she did not want to humiliate him.

And: “Andy’s my boss.”

She was drinking, that’s it. She didn’t do it. Coldplay woman is a victim of the Tequila. And she’s a woman!

It wasn’t only the Tequila. It’s because she’s a woman. Aha! Good one, but overplayed. People suffer from women’s victimhood fatigue.

…“I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mom from New Hampshire. Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business,” she told The Times.

“It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can’t be the final word.”

Cabot says she had a “big happy crush” and the two told each other they split from their spouses.

“We were just dancing, I’d had a few High Noons (vodka seltzers). Andy was standing behind me and we were dancing and I grabbed him.”

“I didn’t hear the announcement that the jumbotron was coming, so suddenly I’m just seeing us on screen.”

Cabot also says she got the bulk of the abuse because she is a woman.

“I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a ‘gold-digger.’”

Cabot also said she was upset that no one from Coldplay’s team reached out to help “turn down the heat” that “Martin had helped manufacture.”

Female privilege at its finest. Former Astronomer HR exec Kristin Cabot gets an entire lifestyle spread in the NYT where she is rebranded as the victim. She’s the one you should feel sorry for. Not the spouses who were cheated on. Not the Astronomer employees who were deceived.… pic.twitter.com/mHZngFyZnD — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) December 18, 2025

So, for some reason, the mean people at the Times who tarnish people on the right with glee agreed to rehab the poor dear who got caught. She didn’t hear the Coldplay warning or wantonly ignored it to kiss her boss for the thrill.

She would be better off trying to outlast the embarrassment while in hiding. I’m not sure this will get her a job unless the New York Times wants to hire her.

Oh, and it was Gwyneth Paltrow’s fault too.

When Gwyneth Paltrow agreed to appear in a July 25 Astronomer ad, snarkily sending up the video for clicks and laughs, Cabot recoiled. Cabot had long admired Paltrow, and Goop, the company she built to “empower, support and uplift women,” as Cabot put it. How could she, who together with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman, popularized the phrase “conscious uncoupling,” be so insensitive to the messy realities of private lives? (Paltrow did not respond to requests for comment.)

Where was Kristin Cabot uplifting women when she had an affair with another woman’s husband? ‍♀️ https://t.co/ZaampHLITI — samara (@samaraaaa1995) December 19, 2025

She yearned for someone to come in and rescue her, tell the whole story, and in came The New York Times with a female sob story.