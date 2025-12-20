The Police Hunt Down the Victim of Teflord Rapes

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his deep concern for the children and women of Great Britain as rapes skyrocket. He wants his daughter to grow up in a safe Britain, says Keir. Meanwhile, his police tracked down at least one victim to intimidate her.

The Story

The British police, who have done nothing to protect women and girls, tracked down Samantha Smith, a Telford survivor. They hunted her down because she went on TV and talked about the industrial level of the grooming and rapes.

Samantha was abused from the age of five.

“I wanted to grow up in a Britain…

where CSE detectives didn’t ask me if I “consented to sexual activity” after I was abused from the age of 5.

where the police didn’t show up at my door to threaten me after I exposed their failings on TV.

that didn’t prioritise “community cohesion” and “race relations” over the protecting little girls from being raped and killed.

where Labour politicians like you didn’t turn a blind eye to the systemic abuse of little girls.

that didn’t refuse to prosecute 98.6% of rape cases.

that didn’t trade little girls for votes.

How dare you try and lecture us on the importance of protecting women and girls after you and your party spent decades betraying us.

You are a hypocrite and a liar, Keir Starmer.”

The Community Notes did a great job here:

Keir’s government is unwilling to protect girls by giving them the safe spaces the law demands. Labour minister Bridget Phillipson BLOCKS new EHRC guidance on women-only spaces on the grounds they are ‘trans-exclusive’ DAILY MAIL

The claim that improvements are ‘happening’ under the current government is statistically false: STATISTA.com

Although an inquiry into Pakistani child rape gangs has finally been set up, Mr Starmer blocked it for almost a year, delayed appointing a chair, and then appointed a Labour peer who is seen as biased by victims of the gangs.

His actions go against his claim in the post. the Guardian.com

Labour MPs voted to block inquiry into Pakistani rape gangs TELEGRAPH