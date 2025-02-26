Collapse of NYC: Manhattan Is Becoming a NoGo Zone

The same gang is looting entire neighborhoods. As stores increase security, foreign thieves are increasingly out on the streets, grabbing bags from pedestrians.

In New York City, Alvin Bragg doesn’t consider crimes like robbery and assault as crimes, and they are immediately released, so criminals are emboldened.

Bragg doesn’t believe in prosecuting many crimes, but he will run away with the election. He has big communist donors like the Soros family.

Worse yet, Andrew Cuomo will likely become mayor, and he started it all with No-Bail laws and other policies.

