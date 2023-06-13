Collapsing the System to Get Donald Trump

The desperation to eliminate Donald Trump has cost the government and the media enormous credibility. Established precedents do not matter because Donald Trump is a Republican.

Bill Clinton shared confidential documents – it was legal (sock drawer case), and his wife Hillary years later got away with destroying tens of thousands of files, including secret documents. The media currently ignores the biggest presidential scandal this country has ever seen – the Biden bribery scandal.

THE SYSTEM IS COLLAPSING

“The old system is collapsing,” Carlson told Axios. “You can’t claim you’ve got a democracy if all the information voters receive before a presidential election has been curated by the people already in charge.”

Carlson warns that the mainstream media provides information to voters that comes from just a handful of people who already have power and will never give it up.

The media has lied too often to the American people, but the public is now waking up. The media has become propaganda from the Iraq war to the Trump-Russia hoax.

Pfizer was caught funneling $12 Million to Anderson Cooper to promote mRNA Jabs to Americans. According to RFK Jr., very few people know Cooper gets most of his CNN paycheck from Pfizer.

THE SCAM

Now we have a scam Espionage Act that suggests Donald Trump is a spy when he isn’t. The Act is likely unconstitutional, according to most legal experts.

The charges against Donald Trump were announced the same day that Joe Biden was accused of bribery when he served as Vice President.

There are several whistleblowers, and there are audios of Biden with foreign nationals accusing him of bribery.

Biden held classified documents for years that he, as Vice President, had no right to. He even stole documents from SCIFS over decades and left all of them in his garage, office closets, home, and at a university. Some ended up in storage in Chinatown.

The 49-page indictment against Donald Trump shows rooms filled with boxes. They even found boxes in a bathroom. As Greg Kelly mentioned on Newsmax last night, the photos are intended to fool Americans into thinking they are all filled with classified documents. They are not. There were 102 documents in question that wouldn’t fill a tenth of one box.

The photos were partly for the benefit of the mainstream media. They act as an arm of the Democrat Party and are using it to make Donald Trump look guilty.

The prosecutors forced Donald Trump’s lawyers to talk to them about private conversations where he simply asked questions. The prosecutors’ case is built on those conversations. They have destroyed attorney-client privilege.

Larry Johnson says Ukraine is totally dependent on NATO for arms. They can’t produce any. They also have a manpower issue.

“Trump Attorney 1” is Robert Corcoran who was forced to testify to the grand jury and hand over notes memorializing conversations with his client, Trump. Abolishing bedrock principles of attorney-client privilege: another casualty of the principle of throwing Trump in prison pic.twitter.com/Lw0eYATxft — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 13, 2023

More information has come out about the leak of the Iran plan, which is one point of concern. Gen. Milley told people Donald Trump wanted to attack Iran, and Trump was telling the group that Milley came up with the plan. He allegedly waved a confidential document around that showed the plan. Did anyone see what was on it? We don’t know.

This is what they’re afraid of:

Related