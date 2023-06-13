Biden Administration Will Send Depleted Uranium Tank Shells to Ukraine

Biden will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank shells as the British have done. The Biden administration will provide the rounds following weeks of internal debate. This was one of Russia’s redlines.

The Wall Street Journal:

The Pentagon has urged that the Abrams tanks the U.S. is providing Ukraine be armed with depleted-uranium rounds, which are regularly used by the U.S. Army and are highly effective against Russian tanks. Fired at a high rate of speed, the rounds are capable of penetrating the frontal armor of a Russian tank from a distance.

“The projectile hits like a freight train,” said Scott Boston, a defense analyst at the Rand Corporation and former Army artillery officer. “It is very long and very dense. So it puts a great deal of kinetic energy on a specific point on an enemy armor array.”

DC was concerned that the bullets cause health and environmental concerns [which they do]. They decided to send them.

Top Biden administration officials say the U.S. goal is to enable Ukraine to make as much progress as possible on the battlefield to put Kyiv in a strong negotiating position if peace talks are eventually held.

The WSJ says support for Ukraine is dependent on this counteroffensive.

The Biden-Obama-Soros administration will get us into a direct and bloody war if they can.

