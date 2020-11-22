Coloradans wait on line for 14 hours for a burger

Coloradans waited on a two-mile line for 14 hours to buy an ‘In-N-Out burger.’ Really! No joke!
In-N-Out opened its first locations in Colorado Friday, causing traffic jams, a miles-long line, and 14-hour drive-thru waits at one location. They opened up in Aurora and Colorado Springs. It’s billed as a great burger for a fair price. Okay, then, but maybe Coloradans are smoking too much weed.
Police were tweeting about traffic jams and other locations where they could go to eat. Allegedly, there are plenty of burger places with better burgers. Maybe their marketing isn’t as good.
COLORADO LINES UP FOR IN-N-OUT: We Southern Californians understand this morning's very long lines that wound around an Aurora, Colo. mall for a taste of In-N-Out's burgers. https://t.co/pdhqlNoJYi pic.twitter.com/LLv26zkB9S
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 20, 2020
In other news, people are waiting HOURS for burgers at the new In-N-Out that opened today in Aurora, Colorado. Police say people are waiting as long as TWELVE hours! Aerials courtesy @9NEWS and @DenverChannel. #CNN pic.twitter.com/R1iZSwD5Lg
— Jennifer Feldman (@jenniferfeldman) November 20, 2020
Just a small section of the line here at the grand opening of In-N-Out in Colorado Springs this morning. The first drive thru customer started waiting in line on Tuesday. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/TnuMXdaPxJ
— khklann (@khklann) November 20, 2020
There has always been a certain number of “trendy” people in Colorado but since becoming fully Californicated, Colorado has gone off the deep end in something you just can’t fix: being STUPID! And I wonder just how “green” the members of the “woke” crowd who were waiting in line in an idling car for the drive up window believe they were. But in all honesty, I read about just about as much stupidity in other states a while back by people waiting in lines at Popeye’s for their new chicken sandwich. Some of those lines spawned fights. No wonder so many believe there was no election fraud and Joe Biden won.