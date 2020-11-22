2019 MSNBC shows it’s easy to hack Dominion, ES&S voting machines

It’s 2019, and it’s MSNBC, but how can this be? MSNBC has an expert explaining how easy it is to hack Dominion and ES&S voting machines.

It’s Ali Velshi no less.

My, how things change in such a short time.

And there it is, folks MSNBC in 2019 reporting how easy it is to hack Dominion and ES&S voting machines @AliVelshi pic.twitter.com/EtUVlstZvM — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 22, 2020

