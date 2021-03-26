Colorado Dem’s bill censors & licenses the Internet, ends free speech









A Colorado State Senator is introducing one of the most dangerous anti-free speech bills in U.S. history. The bill would create a governmental press licensing commission to regulate online speech. Political appointees would make up the commission.

It would end free speech as we know it.

WORST IN US HISTORY

Senate Bill 21-132 is titled the “Colorado Digital Communications Act.” The measure would require Internet platforms to register in Colorado and comply with content censorship. The bill defines censorable offenses in ways that advance the “progressive” agenda.

Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), the Senate State president pro tempore, sponsored the “Colorado Digital Communications Act.” It would require internet platforms to register with the government in Colorado and submit to censorship demands.

Donovan will run for the U.S. Congress.

The bill targets platforms such as Parler, Gab, and Big Tech monopolies such as Facebook, threatening the websites with fines of $5,000 a day for refusing to register with the Digital Communications Division.

The “communications division” would be obligated to fight against what Donovan says are “unfair or discriminatory digital communications practices.” And what are her standards? Certainly not the Constitution!

Bully and Harass!

Donovan’s act defines unfair or discriminatory digital communications practices as “practices that promote hate speech; undermine election integrity; [and] disseminate intentional disinformation, conspiracy theories, or fake news.”

Those are new laws she’s inventing.

It’s tyrannical, subjective, anti-constitutional, and an incredibly dangerous power grab.

The communications division would legally be able to “subpoena witnesses and compel the testimony of witnesses and the production of books, papers, and records.”

That’s the bully and harassment clause for Democrat tyrants.

Platforms that decline to obey would be liable to injunctions and “equitable relief

BACK TO 1695

The Epoch Times reports that Donovan’s bill would turn back the clock to pre-1695 days by state regulation of “digital communications platforms.” This term specifically covers social media such as Facebook and Parler but is broad enough to include newspapers that advertise to Colorado residents.

The Times states further: S.B. 21-132 essentially recreates the old British licensing system by erecting a state “Digital Communications Division” and requiring Internet platforms to register with it. Failure to register would be a crime punishable by fines of up to $5,000 per day!

Additionally, the measure would recreate pre-1695 censorship by discouraging and punishing “unfair or discriminatory digital communications practices.” The division would prosecute those accused of such practices and a “Digital Communications Commission” would try them.

Sweeping Judicial Power

The commission would have sweeping judicial power. Yet the bill fails to require elementary standards of due process. For example, it does not prescribe any particular burden of proof, such as proof beyond a reasonable doubt. It grants subpoena power to the prosecution, but not to the accused. Nor does it guarantee the accused access to legal counsel.

The trial panel would consist mostly of political appointees nominated by the governor and approved by the state senate. Their term would be only four years, and the governor could remove appointees at any time: He need only state that they are guilty of “misconduct, incompetence, or neglect of duty”—terms the bill does not define.

The bill creates a list of “unfair or discriminatory” practices—essentially new crimes—for the state to censor. Among these are “practices that promote hate speech; undermine election integrity; [and] disseminate intentional disinformation, conspiracy theories, or fake news.”

Undefined Terms to Destroy Free Speech

The measure does not define any of these terms, so you can imagine the opportunities for avid “progressives.”

As for the ban on “conspiracy theories”—under the bill’s wording, the state can shut you down even if the conspiracy you are discussing is real!

Donovan is turning back the clock because progressives like Donovan are regressive. She obviously has no knowledge of the Constitution or intends to blow it up. These progressives are devising a new kind of tyranny that will at least match Maoism or the Soviets.

The 1st and 2nd Amendments are under fire as they’ve never been before.

[Seen first at Big League Politics]

