Watch traffickers, cartel thugs taunt officers at the wide open border









Senators Cruz, Collins, Cornyn, Lee, and 14 other GOP congresspeople went to Rio Grande sector at the border and watched smugglers taunt the police as they brought over illegal aliens who paid $4-5,000 per person or agreed to be indentured servants of the cartels in the United States.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video.

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

2/2 Cartels are making millions of dollars per week. Our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed. Thousands of people are crossing our border illegally everyday and entering our country without the same COVID testing requirements as American citizens. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 26, 2021

I was out with Border Patrol last night in McAllen, TX. There’s no question the border is OPEN. America welcomes legal immigrants from all over the world, but this is out of control illegal immigration. This has to stop now. pic.twitter.com/k6IfXdzaz9 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 26, 2021

In McAllen, Texas with Senate colleagues getting briefed on humanitarian crisis at the border #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/6dzbEWxTHO — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 26, 2021

Even fake Republican Susan Collins gets it.

“Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked, & discouraged by new policies,” Collins tweeted. “Agents took us through a dangerous path to the Rio Grande where we could hear the Cartel members taunting us across the river. Human trafficking, child abuse, & drug smuggling are rampant. This is a crisis.”

It’s a national security problem:

