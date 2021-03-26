Watch traffickers, cartel thugs taunt officers at the wide open border

Senators Cruz, Collins, Cornyn, Lee, and 14 other GOP congresspeople went to Rio Grande sector at the border and watched smugglers taunt the police as they brought over illegal aliens who paid $4-5,000 per person or agreed to be indentured servants of the cartels in the United States.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video.

Even fake Republican Susan Collins gets it.

“Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked, & discouraged by new policies,” Collins tweeted. “Agents took us through a dangerous path to the Rio Grande where we could hear the Cartel members taunting us across the river. Human trafficking, child abuse, & drug smuggling are rampant. This is a crisis.”

It’s a national security problem:

