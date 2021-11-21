Colorado Officials Want Sex Offenders to Sound Less Like, Well, Sex Offenders

















On Friday, the Colorado Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) voted to make sex offenders sound less offensive by changing the terminology.

They are no longer sex offenders, but rather “adults who commit sexual offenses.”

The board voted 10-6 to change the term in its Standards and Guidelines for the Assessment, Evaluation, Treatment, and Behavioral Monitoring of Adult Sex Offenders.

“The language change applies only to the SOMB Standards; the term ‘sex offender’ will continue to be used in Colorado statute and the criminal justice system, including courts, law enforcement and the Colorado Sex Offender Registry. The name of the SOMB itself will also remain unchanged,” the board wrote.

SOMB is a 25-member board created by the Colorado General Assembly to to establish “evidence-based standards for the evaluation, identification, treatment, management, and monitoring of adult sex offenders and juveniles who have committed sexual offenses at each stage of the criminal or juvenile justice system to prevent offenders from reoffending and enhance the protection of victims and potential victims,” according to the board’s website.

The board is responsible for treating, managing, and monitoring adult sex offenders in the state.

