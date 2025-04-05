Colorado Rep Compares Parent Groups to KKK for Opposing Trans Laws

A Colorado State Representative compared parental rights groups to the KKK for opposing a horrific law that criminalizes parents who disagree with misgendering and deadnaming. Rep. Yara Zokaie was defending that terrible, radical bill.

If parent groups try to become involved and disagree, she calls them hate groups.

She cited the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to back up her illogical argument. The SPLC is an anti-conservative, anti-Christian hate group. SPLC included Moms4Liberty, DefendingEd, RightsParents, and many more on its hate map, which plots conservative groups alongside chapters of the Ku Klux Klan.

That’s her reason for excluding parent groups from the bill discussion.

“Calling parental advocacy groups ‘hate groups’ is just their excuse to marginalize and ignore them while maintaining a pretense of moral superiority,” one Republican told the Daily Signal reporter.


