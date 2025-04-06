Cringe! Hands-Off Rally of Radical Communists, Islamists Bussed In

By
M Dowling
-
0
51

Communists succeed using several tactics, such as going into the streets screaming and chanting the exact phrases repeatedly until people believe them. If that doesn’t work, they often become violent.

One tactic they use is to call political opponents Nazis, fascists, and other hateful names until they associate their opponents with the evil acts of Nazis, communists and fascists. The idea is to demonize the opposition.

Rep. Jaime Raskin, who appears in the next clip, is the son of a famous communist professor. Here is an excerpt from a write-up on his father, Marcus:

Also in the early Sixties, Raskin was a board-of-directors member with Ramparts magazine, described by the House Committee on Internal Security (HCIS) as a “pro-Hanoi, pro-Castro” publication. Meanwhile, he derided American capitalism as a system in which “the rich, the quick, the clever, the unseen, set out paths which the wretched and mystified must travel.” Having felt powerless to change this system from within the halls of government, Raskin decided to pursue the creation of an independent non-governmental organization to critique official policy and undermine capitalism. Thus. did he and his friend Richard Barnet co-found the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) in 1963.

Communists also support other communists.

That is one entitled illegal alien. She has no regard for our laws and is mocking them. Get the ICE truck.

Laura Loomer is correct here.

The radicals are very well-organized.

Look what it has done to once-beautiful, bustling San Francisco.


