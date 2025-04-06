Cringe! Hands-Off Rally of Radical Communists, Islamists Bussed In

Communists succeed using several tactics, such as going into the streets screaming and chanting the exact phrases repeatedly until people believe them. If that doesn’t work, they often become violent.

One tactic they use is to call political opponents Nazis, fascists, and other hateful names until they associate their opponents with the evil acts of Nazis, communists and fascists. The idea is to demonize the opposition.

Anti-Trump Protestors in DC rev up a chant: “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e49xyNRfmw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

Does the Democrat party have anyone with an IQ above room temperature? https://t.co/TfwSOY5x7y — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 5, 2025

NEA President Becky Pringle having a normal one. pic.twitter.com/l4ZzruNiwh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

Rep. Jaime Raskin, who appears in the next clip, is the son of a famous communist professor. Here is an excerpt from a write-up on his father, Marcus:

Also in the early Sixties, Raskin was a board-of-directors member with Ramparts magazine, described by the House Committee on Internal Security (HCIS) as a “pro-Hanoi, pro-Castro” publication. Meanwhile, he derided American capitalism as a system in which “the rich, the quick, the clever, the unseen, set out paths which the wretched and mystified must travel.” Having felt powerless to change this system from within the halls of government, Raskin decided to pursue the creation of an independent non-governmental organization to critique official policy and undermine capitalism. Thus. did he and his friend Richard Barnet co-found the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) in 1963.

Communists also support other communists.

“BRING HIM BACK!” — Democrat protestors chant in response to Jamie Raskin, as he demands the return of a deported suspected MS-13 gang member from an El Salvadoran prison back to the US. pic.twitter.com/Y1AOmzGJbM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

An illegal immigrant is bragging about being an illegal immigrant on national TV. pic.twitter.com/WhSt2D3yqi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2025

That is one entitled illegal alien. She has no regard for our laws and is mocking them. Get the ICE truck.

Laura Loomer is correct here.

Wow. When is @SpeakerJohnson going to CENSURE @IlhanMN for supporting terrorist activity? The organizers of these protests in Washington DC today, bussed in Chinese, communist, and radical Muslim chaos agents, many of whom were caught on camera waving Hamas flags and holding… pic.twitter.com/tqRyTTqz0m — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 6, 2025

The radicals are very well-organized.

EXPOSED: Young Democratic Socialists for America (Atlanta Chapter) assembled at Georgia State University on Thursday to go over tactics to be used at the “Hands Off” March/Rally today. This is CRAZY how coordinated they are with George Soros groups like Indivisible Project pic.twitter.com/a9JN2cRRbD — David Khait (@David_Khait) April 6, 2025

Look what it has done to once-beautiful, bustling San Francisco.

Radical left policies lead to annihilation

pic.twitter.com/UGg0DL9qLn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2025

