Horrific! Colorado Law to Criminaize Misgendering & Deadnaming

By
M Dowling
-
2
16

Democrats in the Colorado State House just passed a transgender protections bill that will make it child abuse for a parent to misgender their child. They have to use the name and gender – pronouns – the child chooses – their own child. Not doing so will be considered child abuse. They are calling it “coercive control.” They have a clever name for everything.

Parents would be accused of abuse if they say no to puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries. The law is HB25-1312.

Colorado parents need to wake up.

Another bill, House Bill 25-1312, aims to add protections for transgender people in schools and courts. It would require courts to consider as a form of coercive control actions like deadnaming — using a transgender person’s previous name before transitioning in order to reject their identity — and misgendering in child custody decisions.

It would also shield parents who help their child obtain gender-affirming care from court orders in other states that outlaw the practice.

“Supporting a child’s gender identity is indeed in the best interest of the child, and that support cannot be used against a loving and supportive parent in a dispute,” said bill sponsor Rep. Rebekah Stewart, a Lakewood Democrat.

This erodes parental rights.

Schools could not adopt a gender-based dress code under the bill. If a school has an adopted policy related to chosen names, that policy would have to be “inclusive of all reasons that a student might adopt a chosen name that differs from the student’s legal name.”

Democrats can pass the bill without Republican support. It is heading for the Senate.

Democrats are child abusers. Children can’t make decisions like this and parents shouldn’t. It’s madness.

This is a form of communism for lack of a better descriptor. It’s globalism.


