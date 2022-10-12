Colorado Secretary of State Mistakenly Invites Foreigners to Register to Vote – Again

Colorado’s Democrat secretary of state office admitted it ‘mistakenly’ sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote. They went out in English and Spanish. They claimed the error was a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses.

It could be true or not.

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens would be allowed to register to vote if they tried.

Sure.

These mistakes always seem to work in Democrats’ favor – coincidentally.

The AP assures us that “widespread skepticism” of voter integrity is “often unfounded.”

GRISWOLD BELIEVES FOREIGNERS SHOULD VOTE IN US ELECTIONS

Griswold doesn’t believe in voter ID – coincidentally. She also believes any foreigner who pays taxes should be allowed to vote – coincidentally. Griswold was quoted in an interview with the Guardian newspaper as saying, “The US could lose the right to vote within months” if Republicans are elected. She also wouldn’t allow audits in 2020.

Griswold is not a trustworthy individual.

THE RESPONSE BY THE COLORADO GOP – SHE’S DONE THIS BEFORE

The Colorado GOP issued a press release and noted that this had happened in the past.

“In 2020, Griswold’s office was called out by then-Colorado GOP Chairman Ken Buck for sending taxpayer-funded postcards to dead people and non-citizens encouraging them to register to vote so they can cast ballots,” it said.

“It seems that Jena has once again become too focused on spending taxpayer dollars to boost her campaign instead of doing her job and overseeing her office so that these types of errors don’t happen.

“This time, Griswold’s mistake resulted in 30,000 non-citizens living in Colorado being mailed a postcard ‘notifying them on how they could register to vote,’” the Party said.

“There could’ve been legal repercussions for those non-citizens who received the postcard from Griswold and chose to trust her advice and try to register to vote. They would’ve been liable, not Griswold. That’s concerning,” it said.

“Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out. She has spent four years serving as a taxpayer-funded partisan hack and Fake News MSNBC analyst instead of serving as a fair, unbiased Secretary of State. In 29 days, Coloradans are going to elect Pam Anderson — a serious, competent, respected, and professional leader as Secretary of State. Jena’s continued malfeasance and oddly timed ‘errors’ undermine the trust in our system and create more problems for our hardworking county clerks,” Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said.

