Colorado Xcel Took Control of Thermostats and It Was Hot

Thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday during the intense 90 degree heat and learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes, reports ABC.

Customers who tried to cool off their homes got a message on the thermostat stating the temperature was locked due to an “energy emergency.” They weren’t able to override it and it remained at 78 or 79 degrees.

Dozens of Xcel customers complained — some reporting home temperatures as high as 88 degrees.

Utility customers — 22,000 of them — had signed up for the Colorado AC Rewards program and were locked out of their smart thermostats.

“It’s a voluntary program. Let’s remember that this is something that customers choose to be a part of based on the incentives,” said Emmett Romine, vice president of customer solutions and innovation at Xcel.

Customers receive a $100 credit for enrolling in the program and $25 annually, but customers also agree to give up some control to save energy and money and make the system more reliable.

This is the first time in the program’s six year span that customers could not override their smart thermostats.

Customers didn’t realize they would lose control.

This is going on throughout the country. Read the fine print. Eventually, under climate change totalitarianism it will get a lot worse for all of us.

Xcel admitted that it prevented customers’ smart thermostats from lowering the temperature in their homes, Daily Caller reported.

