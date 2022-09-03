Jason Aldean Loses Publicist After Wife Speaks Against Transitioning Kids

Brittany Aldean is the wife of country star Jason Aldean who exchanged an innocent joke with her husband on Instagram and was viciously attacked for it. Radicals online called her transphobic. Then her husband’s publicist canceled him.

Her crime was joking about being glad her parents didn’t change her gender since she “loves this girly life.” Her husband responded back, saying he’s glad too because they “wouldn’t have worked out.”

You can see the exchange and her strong defense of her remarks in the clip below. The response from her husband’s publicity firm was remarkable. They dropped him for his wife’s “transphobic remarks.” According to The Wrap, The Green Room dumped him after 17 years.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” GreenRoom co-owner Parrish told Billboard in a statement. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

On Aug. 26, Brittany Aldean released a lengthier statement via Instagram Stories on the subject, writing, “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care” is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence,” she wrote. “The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender.”

That isn’t transphobic; it’s a concern for the children of America. The Left has simply gone too far.

Aldean has a clothing line with occasional anti-Joe Biden messages on T-shirts.

America is the land of the free, only when Republicans have control. Democrats are now a cult, and they have the power. The more power they get, the worse they get in destroying the family and all traditions that made America a great country. Developmentally, children are not ready to make decisions about mutilation surgeries.

Brittany Aldean isn't backing down at all, and I'm loving it. Never apologize to the wokists. Never back down. Instead, double-down and push forward. Nothing but respect for her bravery … 👇 pic.twitter.com/R6apyF6EWC — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 2, 2022

Related