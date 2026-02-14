Colossal Fraud: Pop-Up Supermarket Offers Free Food in New York City

Polymarket opened up a temporary pop-up free grocery store in the West Village. It’s only through Sunday. The initiative is allegedly a charitable event, but anyone could get in line for free food. What’s the point? All it does is hurt local grocery store sales.

I don’t doubt they get points with the idiot mayor, Zohran. In fact, someone probably paid them to do it to advance Zohran’s dream of “free food.”

The people in line don’t look poor. Why not go around and give to the homeless or to soup kitchens? It is just a publicity stunt, and the approach gets the most publicity.

The namesake sponsor is a prediction market that allows users to trade binary “yes” or “no” contracts on the outcome of real-world events, from the Super Bowl coin flip to Federal Reserve rate cuts, and appears to be here to stay.