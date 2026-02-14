Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Reid Hoffman Lies About Why He Funded a Fake Rape Victim

Reid Hoffman Lies About Why He Funded a Fake Rape Victim

M Dowling
Reid Hoffman blatantly lied about why he funded E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Donald Trump. No one anywhere would believe Carroll’s ridiculous case. It was 100% political. The corrupt New York court found Trump guilty of touching her, not rape. She accused him of raping her in a women’s dressing room after she invited him in. Carroll said it was exciting and couldn’t even remember what year it allegedly happened.

It is also important to note that E. Jean was a serial accuser. She accused at least seven men of raping her. E. Jean gets images in her head and thinks they are real.

Hoffman funded her for the same reason he funds every lawsuit against Donald Trump: to politically destroy President Trump and the Republican Party.

This is the man who hung out with Epstein and thanked Epstein for the “girls.” He cares nothing about women’s rights.

Reid Hoffman financed frivolous lawsuits against Trump and is a major donor to the Democrat Party. He exchanged over 1,700 emails with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and was a visitor to Epstein’s island. He also stayed at Epstein’s apartment and ranch.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

He figured that if he could convince millions of people Trump raped E Jean Carol, less people would vote for him and Trump would not have become President.

Hoffman was trying to hide his own crimes, basically.

