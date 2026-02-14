Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Standing Ovation for Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich

Standing Ovation for Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich

M Dowling
This is a wonderful speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. If you have 20 minutes, watch the entire speech. It is well worth it. This was a speech of unity. He said we are connected to Europe spiritually and culturally. Europe must survive.

“Our destiny will always be intertwined with Europe’s,” he said. It was a hopeful speech, but the reality might be less optimistic.

He received a standing ovation from a very tough crowd of elite Europeans. Secretary Rubio managed to speak to harsh realities in a most diplomatic way.

That being said, it was a speech George Washington might have given.

Mass migration is not a fringe concern:

“We in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline.”

Full speech:

MicahStone
MicahStone
4 seconds ago

Seems like Rubio got a slightly better reception than (future president) OCRAZIO did !!!
OCASIO-SPOCK-BRAIN-DEAD
