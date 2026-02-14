Standing Ovation for Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich

This is a wonderful speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. If you have 20 minutes, watch the entire speech. It is well worth it. This was a speech of unity. He said we are connected to Europe spiritually and culturally. Europe must survive.

“Our destiny will always be intertwined with Europe’s,” he said. It was a hopeful speech, but the reality might be less optimistic.

He received a standing ovation from a very tough crowd of elite Europeans. Secretary Rubio managed to speak to harsh realities in a most diplomatic way.

That being said, it was a speech George Washington might have given.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Marco Rubio just got a MASSIVE standing ovation in Germany after he told Europe we need to move back toward Christianity and against 3rd world migration Marco is CRUSHING it and the whole world sees it! 🔥 We LOVE MARCO. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PmZFHR5W53 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 14, 2026

Mass migration is not a fringe concern:

Mass migration is not some fringe concern of little consequence. It was and continues to be a crisis that destabilizes societies across the West. pic.twitter.com/cPELgF0UrW — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 14, 2026

“We in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline.”

Marco Rubio with one of the greatest speeches by a Sec of State in decades: “We are prepared to do this alone but it is our preference, and our hope, to do this together with you, our friends in Europe. America was founded 250 years ago, but the roots began here on this… pic.twitter.com/1jJlENNToz — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 14, 2026

Full speech: