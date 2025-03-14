Int’l. Delegation of Catholic Bishops March for Open Borders

The bishop of the El Paso diocese says that an international delegation of bishops will participate in a march and vigil in Texas to show solidarity with migrants (which includes a lot of criminals, terrorists, and lifelong dependants.)

It’s against the law for people to come illegally and wrong for religious leaders to encourage them to break our laws.

The diocese added that bishops from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will be in attendance.

Bishop Mark J. Seitz said in a press release that the March and Vigil in Solidarity with Migrants is meant to demonstrate opposition to “harsh rhetoric” against immigrants, the closing of the border to asylum seekers, and threats of mass deportation.

“In recent days, I myself have lost friends who have chosen to self-deport back to immensely challenging conditions in their home country,” said Seitz.

“The heart-wrenching pain coursing through our community is real,” he added.

“Indiscriminate immigration enforcement, the denial of due process, and the pulling apart of families strike at our community and are grave attacks on human dignity. The threat of mass deportations is untenable and immoral and demands a credible response.”

US law means nothing to him.

Currently, ICE is concentrating on criminals and terrorists.

Seitz is the chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration. He is a harsh critic of Trump administration policies that would make border enforcement easier. The open borders bishop also expressed outrage at the accusation that religious groups were advocating for migrants to receive more money from the government.

Understandably, people suspect they do it for the money since they’ve gotten billions to place people coming illegally.

He and his ilk are making a lot of money breaking US law, flooding the country with people many Americans don’t want and don’t want to support. But he is outraged? Many will fill up the pews of the Catholic Church, replacing those they chase away. Is that the motive?

“You know, what is being done in a selfless way by so many dedicated people is characterized as just an effort to get money, like that’s what the church is about?” he asked. “Not the church I know.”

It is the Catholic Charities I know.

He’s a Democrat, spreading their talking points:

On July 18, 2017, Seitz issued a pastoral letter on immigration in which he said that “elected leaders have not yet mustered the moral courage to enact permanent, comprehensive immigration reform” and praised the efforts of the “heroic individuals, families, pastors, religious, parishes and institutions that spend themselves in service to migrants and refugees” and campaign “against the militarization of our border”.

When will they march for life? Have they marched for the 300,000 missing children yet, or the children and others who died trying to get here? This isn’t about compassion. It’s about our laws as a sovereign nation and our right to have borders to protect our people. If they are so concerned, they can go back across the border with them and take care of them.

This is another Dark Age for the Catholic Church. This isn’t the way to bring people into the fold. First, their molestation crisis and now this.

I am Catholic, but they can’t tell me I’ll go to Hell if I don’t go to their church on Sunday, but I don’t have to follow the reasonable laws of my country.

