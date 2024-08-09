Columbia U’s Anti-Israel Groups Want to “Eradicate” Western Civilization

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest communists are gearing up to start trouble on the Columbia campus. They famously took over Hinds Hall.

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), which consists of more than 100 organizations, supports all anti-Western groups.

“We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization,” CUAD said in an Instagram post.

Keep in mind that these are groups that Democrats in leadership, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, support.

This is from the insane Instagram post:

“We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization,” the American students studying in an Ivy League school in the City of New York state. “We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global South. Our Intifada is an internationalist one—we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people. We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized.

“As the fascism ingrained in the American consciousness becomes ever more explicit and irrefutable, we seek community and instruction from militants in the Global South, who have been on the frontlines in the fight against tyranny and domination which undergird the imperialist world order.”

They are trying to sign onto the rioting students in Bangladesh.

They write further that “As we, the militants of Hind’s Hall, continue our fight for Palestine from within the belly of the beast, we draw inspiration not only from the Palestinian resistance but from every struggle for liberation across the globe. This week, we are inspired by the student protesters of Bangladesh as they wage a People’s Biplob (Revolution) against the autocratic Awami League—a party that has retained absolute power under prime minister Sheikh Hesina since 2009.”

This is what the communists and anarchists do. They join any radical group, adopt them, grow their organizations, and widen their reach.

The students of Bangladesh were initially protesting for the elimination of a quota system that required 30 percent of jobs to be reserved for veterans. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina implemented curfews and military patrols, leading to deadly riots. That leader fled the country, and a new one was put in place as an interim leader. More than 300 have died in riots since mid-July and rioters set the state-run television station on fire. The Columbia students vowed to learn from the Bengali protesters.

“The People’s Biplob in Bangladesh is a crucial piece of the universal struggle against American imperialism,” Columbia students write. “It is the Intifada. And just as the Palestinian resistance escalated the Intifada on October 7th, it is now the people of Bangladesh who are escalating the global battle for liberation.”

The Students for Justice in Palestine

While the riots were about anti-Semitism, at the heart of them, they were always about destroying Western civilization. The Students for Justice in Palestine say that they are “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”

This poster thinks it was never about Israel, but it is about them too. They must go too.

The youth in this group have been radicalized.

The @columbia Students for Justice in Palestine has just posted that they are “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.” It has never been about Israel, it has always been about destroying the freedoms and liberties of the West. @columbia, you created this. pic.twitter.com/A7NNaH6p21 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 8, 2024

These are the real terrorists, not the J6 Americans. Yet, the Biden-Harris regime does nothing.

These are the students who helped start the Gaza/Hamas riots and spread Hamas and anti-American propaganda.

Gonna be a fun opening semester ahead of the election. This is the base Kamala wants to appease. Columbia University students say they are ‘fighting for the total eradication of western civilization’https://t.co/3LBUqhoa0Z — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 9, 2024