Columbia Webinar: “Comrades” Unite Against Israel & US

Anti-Israel Panelists At Columbia “Resistance 101” Webinar Call on “Comrades” to Unite Against Israel and US

The event Resistance 101 is coming for the students of elite US universities. The communists and fascists are destroying objective reality. The “comrades” want you to believe a terrorist organization like Hamas is a legitimate fighting force for Palestinians who now seem committed to the extinction of Israel.

Wherever we fall in the Hamas/Gaza-Israel war, we must not accept terrorist organizations as legitimate. All things are not relative. Evil and terror are objective realities.

On Sunday night, March 24th, Columbia University’s Apartheid Divest held a “Resistance 101” webinar in support of building a worldwide coalition of anti-Israel radicals. Legal Insurrection notes their lofty goal: Globalize the Intifada.

A university spokesperson told the Free Beacon that Barnard and Columbia canceled the event. It was not sanctioned. However, the campus is infiltrated with anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism.

The US has always been the main target, and they are here, working from within, and we are allowing them to pour across our borders unvetted.

Our universities are growing neo-Marxism and pro-Hamas ideology on campuses.

Via Legal Insurrection

The program’s panelists spoke from years of experience advocating violence against Jews. They included pro-Palestine speakers with ties to terrorist organizations: Khaled Barakat, a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) activist; and his wife, Charlotte Kates, an “international coordinator” of Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network designated by the Israeli government as a terror group. They both participated over Zoom.

Also present was the outspoken Nerdeen Kiswani, leader of Within Our Lifetime, the group responsible for anti-Israel rallies like the one this past January that disrupted travel at JFK International Airport.

Kiswani also co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine during her days at CUNY Law School, where she gave a 2022 commencement address in which she complained of “facing a campaign of Zionist harassment.”

At another anti-Israel rally, according to the NY Post, Kiswani reportedly told a crowd that, “I hope that a pop-pop is the last noise that some Zionists hear in their lifetime.”

Earlier this year, Kiswani led the anti-Israel protest at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital in New York City, which we covered here. She justified the disgraceful tactic by claiming the hospital had accepted money from a pro-Israel donor.

There is much more at Legal Insurrection and at StuStudio.

Resistance 101 This event was hosted by Columbia University Apartheid Divest. It was originally going to be at the Barnard Center for Research on Women but was moved last minute to Columbia. This event featured the following speakers Nerdeen Kiswani the Chair of Within Our… pic.twitter.com/5oBQvy5oKP — Stu (@thestustustudio) March 26, 2024

OCTOBER 7TH IS THEIR ADVERTISEMENT

They say October 7th was used to garner support for the Palestinian cause. They see their allies as black liberationists, NGOs, and unions. Kates aims to “come together and make support for the resistance as popular as possible.” They will do it “by any means necessary.” They make that clear.

“There is nothing wrong with being a member of Hamas,” Kates said. She praised its “leadership role” in raping and murdering its way through southern Israel. “These are the people on the frontlines of defending Palestine and fighting for its liberation.”

“Palestinians have a right to armed resistance,” Barakat added, “whether it is enshrined in international law or not.” So, for example, hijacking airplanes—where no one ever got hurt, he claimed—was justified as “a means for Palestinians to explain to the world their struggle.”

“It’s a communist way of thinking,” Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs & Combatting Antisemitism @AmichaiChikli tells Visegrad 24 that Palestine activism has become a trend & a part of group identity at neo-Marxist university campuses Link to the interview in the comments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Hpbz6UKXlB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 27, 2024

THE PRIZE IS A WORLD WITHOUT ISRAEL

Israel protects the Jewish and Christian Holy Lands. Hamas would blow them up.

Khaled Barakat says he speaks to his “friends in Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” and they have their eyes on the prize. The prize is defeating Israel to “free” Palestine. They will do the unthinkable.

{Then they unite with Iran and its level allies and come for the US. This is as they destroy us from within.]

Imagine these insane Palestinian/Hamas evildoers owning Israel’s 400 nuclear warheads.

They plan to change the entire region.

Sunday’s event comes just weeks after Columbia was added to the list of elite institutions under federal scrutiny. The reason? Failure to protect its Jewish students from pervasive campus antisemitism.

In April, its president and members of its board are scheduled to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce:

Considering the cozy relationship pro-Palestinian activists have cultivated with Columbia students and faculty, the school’s earlier statements might fall on deaf ears when its officials are in the congressional hot seat next month.

Yesterday, @Columbia students w/ faculty support held a “Resistance 101” event w/ Khaled Barakat, who has been identified as a member of US-designated terrorist org PFLP. Barakat told students how “friends at Hamas & Islamic Jihad” emphasized the importance of campus support. https://t.co/f6jmZhT5Wj — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) March 25, 2024

StuStudio has the key moments broken down into 20 short clips you might want to see. Go here or here.

If there was any doubt… “When I speak to my friends and brothers in Hamas Islamic Jihad you know the PFLP in Gaza these days, especially after October 7th, we talk about different things that has nothing to do with our movement… when they see students organizing outside… pic.twitter.com/x1MwrImkma — Stu (@thestustustudio) March 26, 2024

