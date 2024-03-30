MSNBC Cretins Behaving Badly

MSNBC shows off their certifiable credentials in the clip below. They never report accurately and are biased far left. But they have standards! No way was Ronna McDaniel going to contaminate their network. The suits in the executive suite actually apologized to the cretins because they are wusses.

And here she was going to throw Donald Trump under the bus for them. Ingrates!

Wacky Moments of Leftist Extremism: NBC’s Ronna McDaniel Temper Tantrum The leftist quacks at NBC banned together to defend their “sacred airways” from the evil of hearing a dissenting opinion. pic.twitter.com/GZWWq46RDc — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 29, 2024

