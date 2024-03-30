MSNBC Cretins Behaving Badly

By
M DOWLING
-
1
25

MSNBC shows off their certifiable credentials in the clip below. They never report accurately and are biased far left. But they have standards! No way was Ronna McDaniel going to contaminate their network. The suits in the executive suite actually apologized to the cretins because they are wusses.

And here she was going to throw Donald Trump under the bus for them. Ingrates!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ghost Gun
Guest
Ghost Gun
30 minutes ago

Falsehoods and debunked narratives MSNBC promoted on its ‘sacred airwaves:
The Russia collusion hoax
The Hunter Biden laptop is ‘Russian disinformation’
Jussie Smollett’s ‘hate crime’ hoax
The smearing of Covington teen Nicholas Sandmann
Relentless attacks against Kyle Rittenhouse
The so-called ‘whipping’ of Haitian migrants at the border
Joy Reid’s ‘hacked’ blog

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz