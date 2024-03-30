James Woods: “This Is Such Astonishing Bullshit”

Nothing Chuck Schumer says in the clip below is true. Our workers are great, but our regulations, taxes, fines, and government intervention are killing freedom and creativity. Democrats are almost solely responsible for that. Schumer’s only goal is to make the USA a one-party nation with Democrats in complete control.

You don’t want what they have to offer.

“Now, more than ever, we are short of workers,” Schumer began. “We have a population that is not reproducing it on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the dreamers, and all of them. Because our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here.”

We don’t need 600 million or a billion foreigners here to replace us since he thinks we’re not reproducing. They are letting criminals, terrorists, madmen, and deadbeats into the country because they will vote for them.

Democrats are now considering amnesty on some illegal aliens without going through Congress and doing it via dictate (executive order) like any communist nation would do. A one-party nation inevitably becomes a communist, feudalistic nation where only elites succeed.

This is such astonishing bullshit, it’s impossible to imagine how this charlatan does it with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/OLX4oavWzq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 29, 2024

