Columbus Ohio removes Columbus’ statue, might change the name to ‘Flavortown’

A petition to change the name of Columbus, Ohio to Flavortown The name change is intended to honor native celebrity chef Guy Fieri. They have decided, WITHOUT AN OUNCE OF EVIDENCE, that Christopher Columbus was murderous.

Why don’t they just change it to Fieriville or Guytown or they could name it after his signature dish?

These people are nuts.

THE STATUE IS GOING INTO STORAGE

The city of Columbus, Ohio, has also vowed to bring down its statue of Christopher Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced earlier this week that the statue outside City Hall would be removed and placed in storage.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Ginther said in a statement, according to CNN affiliate WTTE.

TYLER HATES COLUMBUS

But for Tyler Woodbridge, who spent over seven years of his life in Columbus, the statue’s removal wasn’t enough.

“Even though it’s my favorite city, I was always a bit ashamed of the name,” Woodbridge told CNN.

So the 32-year-old started a petition to rename the city to Flavortown in honor of Fieri, the celebrity restauranteur who was born in Columbus. Fieri’s use of the expression on his various shows on The Food Network has become his signature catchphrase.

They had 17,400 signatures as of Sunday.

Woodbridge described Fieri as a very “charitable man,” pointing to the fact that the famous restauranteur has helped raise more than $20 million for restaurant workers during the pandemic and that he’s officiated more than 100 LGBTQ weddings.

Others have proposed changing the city’s name after an Indigenous figure, which Woodbridge says he supports. All he really wants is for the city to no longer be named after Columbus.

“We as a culture in America are waking up to how bad of a person he was,” Woodbridge said. “Now is the time for progressiveness. It’s a time for change.”

This is the plan, wipe out our history, and put in leftist cultural icons. There is NO evidence Columbus hurt anyone. The USA is in the midst of a cultural revolution from the far-left and we’re being trampled.

The late Howard Zinn, a communist, wrote a Soviet-style history text which demonized the USA. It was filled with errors. His denigration of Columbus was one of the mistakes. That is what they’re basing their opinions on.

