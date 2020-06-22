Watch MSNBC call out Gov Cuomo for nursing home deaths

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Stephanie Ruhle grilled Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York over the 6300 people who died in nursing homes. They died because Cuomo ordered the elderly, who were sick with coronavirus, back to nursing homes and he kept that policy for months. They seeded the nursing homes. It was clearly his fault, but he will not take responsibility.

Angrily, he responded to her with red herrings, claiming the elderly had more deaths overall and that’s why he had more nursing home deaths. Then he said the Feds and the CDC didn’t tell him the virus came from Europe, not China. What does that have to do with his disastrous nursing home policy?

While he admitted more elderly died in general as a target group of the virus, he did not explain how his policy didn’t make matters worse.

Cuomo called it a political charade, but it’s actually a fact. He continually praises ‘New York’ for the wonderful job they’re doing, but it was ‘New York,’ in fact, that seeded the entire nation, the NY Times reported.

According to an AP report, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, known as AMDA, had warned from the beginning that Cuomo’s order admitting infected patients posed a “clear and present danger” to nursing home residents. Jeffrey N. Nichols, who serves on the executive committee of the group, said “the effect of that order was to contribute to 5,000 deaths.” [now it’s 6300]

Watch:

HERE’S THE TRUTH AND IT’S ALARMING

Cuomo falsely mentioned Florida as an example of re-opening recklessly. That was fake news and Ruhle didn’t bother following up.

And the fake news continues:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Save this article. We’ll need it for the Anti-Cuomo Democrat Presidential Push after Joe gets on the debate stage and starts off with: “You might wonder who I am and why I am here..” They’ll run for Cuomo or Kamala or someone….!@#$%$#@

Leave a Reply