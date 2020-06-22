Watch MSNBC call out Gov Cuomo for nursing home deaths

Stephanie Ruhle grilled Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York over the 6300 people who died in nursing homes. They died because Cuomo ordered the elderly, who were sick with coronavirus, back to nursing homes and he kept that policy for months. They seeded the nursing homes. It was clearly his fault, but he will not take responsibility.

Angrily, he responded to her with red herrings, claiming the elderly had more deaths overall and that’s why he had more nursing home deaths. Then he said the Feds and the CDC didn’t tell him the virus came from Europe, not China. What does that have to do with his disastrous nursing home policy?

While he admitted more elderly died in general as a target group of the virus, he did not explain how his policy didn’t make matters worse.

Cuomo called it a political charade, but it’s actually a fact. He continually praises ‘New York’ for the wonderful job they’re doing, but it was ‘New York,’ in fact, that seeded the entire nation, the NY Times reported.

According to an AP report, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, known as AMDA, had warned from the beginning that Cuomo’s order admitting infected patients posed a “clear and present danger” to nursing home residents. Jeffrey N. Nichols, who serves on the executive committee of the group, said “the effect of that order was to contribute to 5,000 deaths.” [now it’s 6300]

When Cuomo is even getting called out on his deadly nursing home order on MSNBC, you know he’s in trouble. pic.twitter.com/W5LXIfu3Nl — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 22, 2020

→ 40% of COVID deaths have come from nursing homes

→ 20,000 deaths were avoidable Numbers don’t lie. Cuomo does. He violated protocol & forced COVID patients into nursing homes—now he’s trying to cover up the horrific outcome. He must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/WLX927GPPS — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 21, 2020

Cuomo falsely mentioned Florida as an example of re-opening recklessly. That was fake news and Ruhle didn’t bother following up.

From a reader who has tracked daily Florida hospital/ICU bed data for months. I have checked it myself enough to vouch for it. Of note, since late May Florida has had NO overall decline in ICU/general hospital bed capacity. POSITIVE TESTS HAVE SPIKED. NOTHING ELSE. @johncassidy pic.twitter.com/clSBHOiVlO — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 21, 2020

The New Yorker reports the cumulative total of Florida hospitaliztions as if they were the current number. Below is their idea of a correction. No context, no explanation. https://t.co/zgIUmIfwUe — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 21, 2020