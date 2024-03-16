Comet 12P/Pons-Brook Visible, Comes Around Every 71 Years

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

An amateur astronomer in Cumbria has been tracking Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks with a Canon DSLR camera.

The periodic comet, named after its discoverers, is visible with binoculars or a telescope as it passes Earth every 71 years.

The comet displays outbursts of activity, causing it to brighten as it approaches the Sun periodically.


