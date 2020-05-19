Comey suggested Flynn was a traitor, told Obama not to share ‘sensitive information’

Fox News published the redacted portion of the Susan Rice letter summarizing the White House Office meeting of January 5, 2017. The letter shows Comey told Obama that they shouldn’t share sensitive information with General Flynn, the incoming National Security Adviser, for fear that he’ll pass it on to the Russians.

He is basically calling General Flynn a traitor with no evidence if Rice is telling the truth in her letter to herself, written on Inauguration Day.

The note from Susan Rice was declassified by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and transmitted to the Justice Department.

Fox News obtained a copy Tuesday from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson’s office.

The Jan. 20, 2017 email Rice sent to herself documented a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting with Obama, Biden, and others, where he provided guidance on how law enforcement should investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. Parts of it were previously released, but the section on Comey’s response had been classified as “TOP SECRET” until now.

The section says that Comey affirmed to Obama he was proceeding “by the book.”

Rice continued: “From a national security perspective, Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information. President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn.”

Rice then wrote, “Comey replied ‘potentially.’ He added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that ‘the level of communication is unusual.’”

Comey suggested to the outgoing president Michael Flynn might be a traitor, with no evidence. He told him he might passing information to the Russians, with no evidence. And he’s telling Obama to not share any sensitive information to Flynn. Then he said he was going by the book, which he was not.

THE UNREDACTED PORTION

Rice’s letter also said the meeting included a discussion of Russian hacking during the 2016 election. She said President Obama had a brief follow-up conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and Rice were present.

They discussed the Steele dossier and the FBI’s investigation.

President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book”. The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective.

The President asked Corney to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would.