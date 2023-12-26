Coming Soon: Planned Electricity Shortage, Widespread Blackouts

NERC is a nonprofit organization that oversees the reliability and security of the North American bulk power system. It uses a results-based approach. After conducting their ten-year assessment, NERC sent a grim warning of our energy future. We face a serious electricity shortage beginning in the next few years that will exist for years to come.

This isn’t news. It has been clear for some time that the elimination of fossil fuels before there is an adequate power supply to take its place will endanger the safety and security of Americans. It is also obvious that this has been engineered to happen this way. The people planning a lack of supply ahead of replacement electricity sources are smart. They know what they’re doing. Their policies will destroy our national security and will endanger the lives of our people. It will seriously damage our wealth as a nation.

NERC did a 10-year assessment.

They found that during peak demand, as government policies push electrification of everything, the planned retirement of 83 gigawatts of fossil fuel and nuclear generation over the next ten years creates blackout risks.

Most regions have enough electricity supply in normal weather, but in extreme conditions, when you really need the energy, there is an increased risk of blackouts. The Midwest and Central States could see power supply shortfalls during normal peak operations.

New gas capacity is needed, and we’re not getting it.

A spokesperson for MISO said the grid operator concurs with NERC’s key conclusions and recommendations.

NERC’s reliability assessment is “deeply troubling,” said Michelle Bloodworth, president and CEO of America’s Power, representing coal generators.

“Despite several years of warnings about the possibility of electricity shortages in many parts of the country, the risk of electricity shortages has grown worse,” she said, pointing to coal retirements, policies developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, and “dangerous subsidies for unreliable sources of energy” as the cause.

The National Mining Association said coal retirements are “leaving grids across the country short of the fuel-secure, dispatchable generation they so desperately need.”

“Surging power demand, the rapid loss of dispatchable generating capacity, and the towering hurdles to connecting reliable alternatives and their enabling infrastructure are the on-the-ground reality that should shape our energy policy,” NMA President and CEO Rich Nolan said in a statement.

“NERC’s latest assessment paints another grim picture of our nation’s energy future as demand for electricity soars and the supply of always-available generation declines,” said Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

“Nine states saw rolling blackouts last December as the demand for electricity exceeded available supply. And proposals like the EPA’s power plant rule will greatly compound the problem,” he said. “Absent a major shift in state and federal energy policy, this is the reality we will face for years to come.”

NERC’s report noted the threat of “environmental regulations and energy policies that are overly rigid.”

