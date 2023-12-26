NBC Pushes Reparations, Another Divisive Effort from the Left

NBC News is pushing reparations in a new article that suggests people who were never slaves are entitled to reparations from white people who never enslaved anyone. They note that California made the biggest impact as the first state to consider it seriously. NBC News failed to mention that the panel devised a solution of five million dollars per descendant, with no end in sight. It has died out for now.

A 2022 Pew Research Center poll said that 77% of black adults believe descendants of enslaved Africans in the U.S. should receive reparations in some way, but only 18% of white respondents agreed.

“Call me a pessimist,” Wright said. “They have benefited from slavery and discrimination for centuries, but they can’t even tolerate the idea that our families for generations have been impacted by this. It’s OK for them to benefit but not for us to be compensated. That’s what we’re dealing with, and that makes me pessimistic.”

Why wouldn’t 77% of black adults think they’re entitled to money from people who never did them any harm? Democrats have told them they are entitled for decades. It was all done for political expediency. Free money is always very attractive, and it’s easier to blame other people for serious problems you have in your society.

I’ve seen polls that show far fewer black Americans think reparations are appropriate. In any case, the concept is un-American. America is not a communist nation where wealth redistribution by politicians should be the norm. Individual responsibility should be the norm.

Giving away money will not solve the problem. Improving education and imprisoning dangerous criminals will help black society tremendously.

There’s hardly anything more bizarre or divisive than the Marxist-based reparations demands.

It’s hard to see where we have gained so much from slavery. We fought a civil war to overcome slavery, and we’ve given tremendous amounts in welfare. At some point, people have to rise above the past. Currently, we are enslaving children who were being trafficked by our current administration, and no Democrat seems to care.

The NBC article is very biased in favor of reparations, although it is one of the most Marxist things they’ve come up with yet. Perhaps the reparations should come from the descendants of black families in Africa who captured their own people so they could be sold. Perhaps the descendants of Democrats who ran the southern slavery operation and pushed segregation should be the ones providing reparations.

