Coming soon! Third gender on passports

















The US just made passports more inclusive and inaccurate. A third gender option will be added. On June 30, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the Department is working toward adding a third gender marker for nonbinary, intersex, and gender non-conforming people on passport applications.

Americans can now self-select “M” or “F” when applying for a passport without having to provide medical certification if the gender doesn’t match their birth certificate. That is effective immediately.

What could go wrong? US IDs no longer mean anything?

Soon, applicants will be able to choose a gender other than male or female. Countries that already do this are India, Pakistan, Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, and Germany.

Blinken said in his statement, “We are evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal. The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates. The Department will also be working closely with its interagency partners to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for the passport holder.”

The purpose is to advance LGBTQ equality according to Biden. Is it equality?

