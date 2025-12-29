President Trump Shuts Down the ATM, Slashes UN Funds

On Monday, the United States announced a $2 billion pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid. That’s down from as much as $17 billion in previous years, reports CBS News.

The UN Rapporteur for Gaza just asked the UN to isolate us! This is a good start as we isolate our funds.

In 2025, the U.S. contributed about $3.38 billion to U.N.humanitarian efforts. That was down from the $14.1 billion the U.S. sent in 2024.

This month, the U.N. announced that it was seeking $23 billion in funding to meet its goals and reach more than 87 million people at risk worldwide. That request was down from the $47 billion the organization sought in 2025.

President Trump’s administration continues to slash U.S. foreign assistance and warns United Nations agencies to “adapt, shrink or die” in a time of new financial realities.

The United States also pays billions in annual dues related to its U.N. membership.

The downturn in funding comes as the Trump administration levels harsh criticism at the U.N. and openly questions the effectiveness of foreign aid programs. The White House has essentially eliminated the government’s primary foreign aid apparatus — the U.S. Agency for International Development, which critics showed was exceptionally wasteful.

The UN Aided and Abetted US Open Borders

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said that at least 11 million refugees could lose access to aid over the next year. The UN has been aiding and abetting the open borders into the United States, so they do need a reality check.

Critics say the Western aid cutbacks have been shortsighted, driven millions toward hunger, displacement, or disease, and harmed U.S. soft power around the world.

No one believes that.

The move caps a so-called crisis year for many U.N. organizations like its refugee, migration and food aid agencies. The Trump administration has already cut billions in U.S. foreign aid, prompting them to slash spending, aid projects and thousands of jobs. Other traditional Western donors have reduced outlays, too.

I don’t know. They look a little top heavy to me.