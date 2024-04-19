Coming to America: Chaos and Hell

Twenty-three years after 9/11, military-age men from foreign lands are allowed to pour into our country. We don’t know who they are or why they are here. It’s the chaos and Hell that will destroy the United States.

This reportedly happened yesterday in Carlsbad, California. A group of mostly military age males invaded our country illegally via boat and then dispersed throughout the city in cars. Are any of them on the terror watch list? Do any of them have a criminal history? We don’t… pic.twitter.com/MQHqpF27Gu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024

These men admit they do not qualify for asylum, nor are they even seeking it, yet they were released into the US anyways after crossing the border illegally. In this case, no sign of heavier “consequences” that were promised for illegal crossers following the end of Title 42. https://t.co/rmaoWyvNGC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 18, 2024

Watch and share:

AWESOME NEW TRUMP AD! You too could make a difference by retweeting this ad. Plus as an added bonus, you’ll trigger a liberal pic.twitter.com/WyzGfh1E2E — Bobby D (@robertdunlap947) April 18, 2024

