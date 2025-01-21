Commandant of US Coast Guard Was Fired

M Dowling
Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, has been fired. She failed on border security, recruitment and excessive focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. She diverted funds from the mission to DEI.

Acting DHS Secretary Benjamin Huffman confirmed her dismissal, citing leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and an inability to advance the Coast Guard’s strategic objectives.

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday is now the acting commandant. He was previously the vice commandant.

The media is deeply concerned that the first woman commandant of the Coast Guard was fired. That fact that she is incompetent isn’t their number one issue.

She is incompetent:

Security Clearances

The 51 laptop liars have lost their security clearance:

In more good news, John Bolton, who revealed secrets in his nasty memoir, has lost his security clearance.


