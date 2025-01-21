Commandant of US Coast Guard Was Fired

Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, has been fired. She failed on border security, recruitment and excessive focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. She diverted funds from the mission to DEI.

Acting DHS Secretary Benjamin Huffman confirmed her dismissal, citing leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and an inability to advance the Coast Guard’s strategic objectives.

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday is now the acting commandant. He was previously the vice commandant.

The media is deeply concerned that the first woman commandant of the Coast Guard was fired. That fact that she is incompetent isn’t their number one issue.

Undermining the US military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable https://t.co/IPoDv5odP8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

She is incompetent:

Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan was just terminated for prioritizing DEI ahead of border security. Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/v2sSOBq7ja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

Security Clearances

The 51 laptop liars have lost their security clearance:

Trump just revoked security clearance for the 51 intel agents who lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop pic.twitter.com/vfKvyBKM1a — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

In more good news, John Bolton, who revealed secrets in his nasty memoir, has lost his security clearance.

BREAKING: President Trump strips John Bolton of his security clearance pic.twitter.com/2fmRC65FI5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2025

