Day 1’s 118 Executive Orders

Joel Pollak listed the 118 Executive Orders at Breitbart, and I am reposting it here so that we can use it as a reference.
They are:
- Rescinding 78 executive orders by President Joe Biden. Revocations include:
- Biden’s order to make “equity,” rather than “equality,” the focus of federal policy;
- Biden’s order to include illegal aliens in the Census;
- Biden’s order to impose coronavirus mandates and restrictions;
- Biden’s order to allow transgender individuals to serve in the military;
- Biden’s order to ban private prisons;
- Biden’s order to prioritize climate change, to ease immigration enforcement;
- Biden’s order to revoke sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC);
- Biden’s order to establish a court-packing commission to make the Supreme Court permanently liberal;
- Biden’s order to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in federal hiring;
- Biden’s order to restrict offshore oil and gas development;
- Biden’s order to impose sanctions on Israelis linked to the political right;
- Biden’s order to rescind Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism and
- Biden’s order to revoke many of Trump’s executive orders from his first term.
- Restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship
- Ending the weaponization of the federal government against political opposition
- Compelling all federal employees to show up at work physically
- Freezing all new federal regulations, pending review
- Freezing the hiring of new federal employees
- Relieving inflation by directing federal agencies to find ways to lower prices
- Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords
- Pardoning (roughly 1500) and commuting the sentences (14) of January 6 defendants
- Suspending the ban on TikTok, pending further review
- Withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO)
- Countering the “Deep State” by extending presidential control over federal policy officials
- Revoking the security clearances of the 51 officials who signed the Hunter Biden “Russian disinformation” letter
- Declaring a national emergency on the southern border
- Clearing the backlog of security clearances for the incoming administration
- Establishing an “America First” trade policy, including a review of trade with China, and enabling tariffs
- Assigning the U.S. military to help protect the border
- Unleashing U.S. fossil fuel exploration and development and ending the electric vehicle (EV) mandate
- Suspending refugee admission programs, with exceptions
- Ending birthright citizenship
- Building the wall and securing the border
- Allocating more water to California farmers and communities rather than to the delta smelt fish
- Restoring the death penalty on the federal level and encouraging its use on the state level for capital crimes
- Promoting “beautiful” federal architecture in civic buildings
- Making it easier for the president to fire senior executives in the “Deep State”
- Declaring a national energy emergency
- Withdrawing offshore wind leases temporarily
- Pausing and reevaluating U.S. foreign aid programs
- Reorganizing the National Security Council (NSC)
- Rescinding the U.S. agreement to the OECD “global tax.”
- Enforcing existing immigration law to the fullest and repealing every directive otherwise
- Reopening Alaskan energy resources, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)
- Barring terrorist supporters (like pro-Hamas activists) from the U.S.
- Placing “America First” as the core of U.S. foreign policy
- Establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
- Recognizing two genders, male and female
- Ending government DEI programs
- Prioritizing skill, not DEI, in federal hiring
- Designating Mexican cartels as foreign terror organizations
- Restoring traditional place names, such as Mt. McKinley
- Allowing states to help guard the U.S. border against invasion
