Two Criminals Steal 49 ATM Machines & They Don’t Get Caught

A New York City gang of two targeted 49 mini-marts, stealing every ATM. The police try to address these crimes, but the criminals simply migrate. That would make sense since they haven’t increased the number of the police or changed their loosey-goosey Soros law enforcement.

These crimes against small businesses will continue since the city is focused on the subways. They won’t solve the subway problem until they enforce the law or increase law enforcement resources. They won’t do either.

Store owners don’t have the right to defend their private property.

These stores have never been robbed. Cars are stolen, and people have never had their cars stolen before.

This is New York City under Progressive Democrats.

