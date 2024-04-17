Commie Pinkos Terrify People on a Train

Here is where all that free college money goes, right from the taxpayer to hateful young idiots. These young communists and fascists carried the appropriate and necessary bongo drums, in case you don’t know what they are. It’s the symbol of the 60s domestic terrorists.

The mobbed the train chanting, “Iran, make us proud.”

Regardless of what your opinion of Jews is, this is wholly unacceptable and dangerous. The cowards swarm in groups and often wear masks.

If you think this is only about Jews, you are mistaken; they hate America and are openly trying to take us down.

They hate you. They hate America.

“Iran, you make us proud!” the group yells in a call-and-response chant as a young woman stares wide-eyed in horror during the vile scenes said to have been filmed Monday, the day American flags were burned in widespread protests.

“Yemen, you make us proud … Rafah, you make us proud. West Bank, you make us proud,” they also chant as scared Jewish riders sit nearby.

“From the river to the sea, all our people will be free,” they also chant, a phrase widely taken as an antisemitic call for the eradication of the Jewish state.

Remember the words of Rabid Communist Angela Davis.

“I don’t see this election as being about choosing a candidate who will be able to lead us in the right direction,” Davis said. “It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured into allowing more space for the evolving anti-racist movement.

“Biden is very problematic in many ways, but I say Biden is far more likely to take mass demands seriously.”

Rush Began: “Do you realize how profound what you just heard is? This may be one of the most eye-opening illustratives… that I will use today. It tells you everything you need to know about who the Americans left is…”

The hardcore Left wanted a weak figurehead they could control, and they got it. Don’t let them get it again.

Watch Rush’s brief analysis here.

Related