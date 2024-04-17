Sec. Mayorkas’s Impeachment Trial Has Begun

The impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas is justified, and it has begun. He has violated laws necessary for national security. As Rep. Mark Green said, he threatens our national and border security. Mayorkas is a threat to the United States of America.

Mayorkas’s job description mandates he oversee “efforts to counter terrorism and enhance security, secure and manage our borders while facilitating trade and travel, enforce and administer our immigration laws…”

Mayorkas has done the opposite of his mission, and the number of terrorists has skyrocketed. He does the opposite and brags about it.

He is an agent of chaos, an open border zealot who lies under oath, pretending the border is secure and that our border is broken. He broke it. The administration is paying off NGOs to bring illegals to come into the country by the millions.

Rep. Andy Biggs explained why the House approved the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas.

I was honored to stand by my House and Senate colleagues to highlight the importance of an impeachment trial for Alejandro Mayorkas. Everything he has done has been willful, purposeful, and intentional. Mayorkas must be held accountable in front of the American people. pic.twitter.com/2NT9odKe7u — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 17, 2024

“Impartial” jurors in Senate impeachment trial were sworn in:

BREAKING NEWS: The United States Senate is sworn-in for the impeachment trial of Alejandro Mayorkas. pic.twitter.com/JJgpiSk1vd — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 17, 2024

Related