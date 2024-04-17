Senate Dems and Murkowski Kill 1st Two Mayorkas Amendments

The first of two articles of impeachment alleged Mayorkas engaged in the “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” regarding the southern border in his capacity as DHS secretary.

Majority Leader Chuck U. Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed a point of order declaring the article unconstitutional, to which the majority of senators agreed following several failed motions by Republicans.The article was deemed unconstitutional by a vote of 51-48, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska voting present.

Are you kidding me? Mayorkas lies through his teeth and continually did the opposite of what he was supposed to do as secretary of Homeland security.

