Commifornia & 5 Other States Ban Motor Homes

In 2025, California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) regulation, aimed at promoting zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), will create a near-total “ban” on motorhome sales in the state. It will affect other states that follow the California Air Resource Board (CARB) regulations.

The regulation does not specifically ban motorhome sales, it mandates manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty vehicles to sell an increasing percentage of ZEVs each year. This has led chassis manufacturers to halt sales of traditional internal combustion engine chassis for motorhomes in California, stemming from the lack of ZEV chassis suitable for motorhomes.

It is not just CARB causing the problem right now. It is the three regulations passed in the last 2-3 years: CARB along with the Omnibus Low NOx rule and the Advanced Clean Fleets rule.

These three rules work together with the goal of gradually transitioning medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2036.

We also have a small off-road engine regulation that threatens to spark ignition engines on generators.

Companies tried to fight it, but they were unsuccessful. This starts next year.

More proof that Democrats are no fun. They are anti-fun, and want us all miserable.

