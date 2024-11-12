Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wants to Fire 600 People at NIH

By
M DOWLING
-
1
314

RFK Jr. knows where the problems are at NIH, and he’s ready to fire 600 of them.

“We need to act fast, and we want to have those people in place on Jan. 20, so that on Jan. 21, 600 people are going to walk into offices at NIH and 600 people are going to leave,” Kennedy said during an appearance at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

It’s a good start.

The Democrat-turned-Trump supporter knows how out of control the pharmaceutical industry is.  They are corrupt bureaucrats.

He’s right. Do it before the enemy within has a chance to strike.

“We need to be able to respond very quickly and need to have a really, really good crack staff right now –  we have the people, [but] we need to get them paid, we need to get them housing in Florida, so they can be right there when we walk into these transition meetings day after day,” he said.

He’s out raising money to get new employees.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz