Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wants to Fire 600 People at NIH

RFK Jr. knows where the problems are at NIH, and he’s ready to fire 600 of them.

“We need to act fast, and we want to have those people in place on Jan. 20, so that on Jan. 21, 600 people are going to walk into offices at NIH and 600 people are going to leave,” Kennedy said during an appearance at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

It’s a good start.

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) indicated over the weekend that he would fire 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health, replacing them with a new cohort of workers as he seeks to dramatically reshape America’s health agencies, ABC News reports pic.twitter.com/abyOrWrJPV — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 11, 2024

The Democrat-turned-Trump supporter knows how out of control the pharmaceutical industry is. They are corrupt bureaucrats.

He’s right. Do it before the enemy within has a chance to strike.

“We need to be able to respond very quickly and need to have a really, really good crack staff right now – we have the people, [but] we need to get them paid, we need to get them housing in Florida, so they can be right there when we walk into these transition meetings day after day,” he said.

He’s out raising money to get new employees.

