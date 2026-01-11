Dangerous Radical Calls for Armed Resistance: It’s the Beginning

A Leftist ‘protester’ in Minnesota is screaming about Renee Good being murdered, and calling for armed resistance. This is the beginning of far worse events to come.

The man in question in the clip below might well be an organizer – useful to the cause. He is encouraging people to get guns and join an armed resistance. This doesn’t just sound like one lunatic. It sounds like someone earning his pay from the radical communists.

This is a rough transcript of the tape below. He was a bit hard to understand:

“We need to show up with guns to finish you guys off [ICE]. Time for armed resistance against America. We’re done, you’re fucking murderers. You shot a woman…

“We’re gonna fucking come back with fucking weapons. Go to the gun store, get a gun, learn how to use it, and fucking face you guys, man and man, by any means necessary. Take your masks off.”

This is such a contrived and fake organic uprising, and it is very dangerous. They have been waiting eagerly for a useful person to get killed so that they could start George Floyd 2.0. Make no mistake, the hardcore left wants an uprising before they will allow Donald Trump stop their agenda.

These rioters are popping up in other major cities, and Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey are helping to turn Minneapolis into a war zone. This is all deliberate, as was George Floyd 1.0.

“We need to show up with guns to finish you guys off, time for armed resistance against America” Find this man and arrest him pic.twitter.com/G5M11QLNkc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2026

The radical leftists are now hounding ICE in cars. They are stalking the agents, and outnumber them. The agents can’t do their jobs and are in grave danger.

Targeting ICE to Keep Criminal Aliens in the Country

The ICE agent who shot Renee Good is named Jonathan Ross, and he is now receiving death threats.

Jonathan Ross is a 46-year-old resident of Minneapolis who has served as a federal immigration agent for more than a decade. He is a member of the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) special response team, an elite unit within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The team requires rigorous selection, including 30 hours of specialised tryouts and ongoing training to maintain expert marksman qualifications with firearms.

The radical Left will not give up on turning this case into something it is not – a murder. It’s all deliberate and planned. They were waiting for this moment. It doesn’t matter if he is innocent. They will make him look guilty and try to imprison him, or perhaps kill him.

It’s George Floyd 2.0. It worked well the first time, and they believe it will work again.

Democrat radicals have weaponized criminals and lunatics. Hopefully, I’m wrong, but having dealt with these people, I don’t think I am. We mustn’t respond with violence. That is what they want.

